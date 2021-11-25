BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Indian government proposes ban on most private cryptocurrencies | Money Talks
India has become the latest nation to reject cryptocurrencies, despite a thriving domestic market in the trading of assets like bitcoin and ether. The government says the movement of blockchain assets is too hard to track, making them prone to use for illegal purposes. Instead, New Delhi is pushing for the adoption of an official digital currency, which would make transactions easier in an economy where most people still rely on cold hard cash. Paolo Montecillo has more. #Cryptocurrencies #Crackdown #Bitcoin #India
Indian government proposes ban on most private cryptocurrencies | Money Talks
November 25, 2021
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us