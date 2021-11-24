November 24, 2021
Pressure mounts on Beijing after Peng Shuai's disappearance
David Zweig from Hong Kong University of Science and Technology discusses international threats to boycott the Beijing Winter Olympics in February amid concerns about Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai who disappeared from public view this month after she accused the former vice premier of sexual assault. #Shuai #Boycott #China #winterOlympics
