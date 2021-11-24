Benzema found guilty of conspiring to blackmail Valbuena

The France and Real Madrid footballer Karim Benzema has been found guilty of conspiring to blackmail fellow French player Mathieu Valbuena, over a sex tape. The court outside Paris handed Benzema a one-year suspended jail sentence and a fine of 84-thousand dollars. His lawyers say they will appeal the verdict. Benzema has always denied the charges and has not attended the trial. Simon McGregor-Wood has more.