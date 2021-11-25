Addis Ababa tense as Abiy Ahmed joins front line forces

The UN Chief has called for an unconditional and immediate ceasefire in Ethiopia. Antonio Gutteres's plea comes as Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has joined the army on the frontline of the fight against Tigrayan rebels who are marching toward the capital Addis Ababa. The US has warned Abiy that there is 'no military solution' to civil war. More than 400-thousand people have been displaced and thousands killed since fighting began a year ago. Shoaib Hasan has the latest.