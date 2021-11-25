WORLD
What does the Arbery trial verdict mean for social and racial justice in the US?
A jury has found three white men charged with the killing of 25-year-old black man Ahmaud Arbery guilty on multiple murder counts. Chris Bruce, political director at the American Civil Liberties Union, explains what this case means for the social and racial justice movements in the US. #murder #racism #AhmaudArbery
What does the Arbery trial verdict mean for social and racial justice in the US?
November 25, 2021
