Türkiye detains more than dozen terror suspects
The 15 suspects, nabbed as part of the country's ongoing anti-terror campaign, were foreign nationals, security sources said.
Türkiye launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks. / AA Archive
April 12, 2023

At least 15 suspects have been arrested in Istanbul by security teams as part of anti-terror operations against the terror groups Daesh and Al Qaeda.

Anti-terror police launched simultaneous operations at 12 different locations in Istanbul against “foreign terrorist fighters,” said security sources on Wednesday, asking not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The 15 people arrested in the operation were all foreign nationals, it added.

Türkiye was one of the first countries to declare Daesh a terror group.

The country has since been attacked by the terror organisation multiple times. 

It has carried out at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed attacks, killing 315 people and injuring hundreds more.

In response, Türkiye launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.

READ MORE: Daesh terror suspect planning attack in Türkiye nabbed

SOURCE:AA
