November 25, 2021
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Is Russia preparing an attack on Ukraine?
An increase in Russian military activity near the border with Ukraine has drawn concerns from NATO and the US. The Ukrainian government says there has been a build-up of around 100,000 Russian troops and military infrastructure indicating a possible offensive or even a Russian invasion of Eastern Ukraine. Alexey Muraviev from Curtin University explains. #Russia #Ukraine#Border
Is Russia preparing an attack on Ukraine?
Explore