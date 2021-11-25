WORLD
What Will It Take to Defeat Somalia's Al Shabab?
In less than a week, Somalia's deadliest terror group Al Shabab has struck the country twice. The terror group claimed responsibility for a car bomb attack outside a school in the capital Mogadishu on Thursday that left at least eight, including students, dead and dozens injured. The regular attacks pose questions about Somalia's political and security future. So, what needs to be done to bring lasting peace and stability to the east African country and defeat Al Shabab? Guests: Ali H. Warsame Former Somalian Education of Puntland Minister David Otto Security Expert Specialising in Africa Mohamed Husein Gaas Raad Peace Research Institute Director
November 25, 2021
