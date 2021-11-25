November 25, 2021
Is Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai ok now? Full Story...
For the past three weeks or so, a top Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai appeared to be missing. Many people speculated that she’d been picked up by the Chinese authorities for accusing a top politician of sexually assaulting her. Everyone was deeply worried, including fellow players Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. The global outcry grew and grew, and the #WhereIsPengShuai exploded - then suddenly Peng reappeared in a number of video clips and on a call. And yet, her fellow players and others are still worried. Looking at how this story’s unfolded so far, and they may have reason to be concerned.
