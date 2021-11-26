WORLD
Turkey to Assist Qatar Police During 2022 World Cup
In less than a year, Qatar will host the 2022 FIFA World Cup. But a country of just three million and with stadiums only a few kilometers apart from each other, the challenges of ensuring a smooth execution are many, such as the security of fans, athletes and workers. To help the tiny gulf state, Turkey will send a police contingent to help with security arrangements. Turkey’s offer is the latest sign of the deep co-operation between the two countries. Guests: Murat Yesiltas Director of Foreign Policy at SETA Joel Rookwood Sports Business Management Lecturer at UCLan
November 26, 2021
