Channel Tragedy: Asylum Seekers Risking It All to Reach the UK

Britain and France are arguing over who to blame after at least 27 people died while crossing the English Channel in hopes to make it to England. Just a day after the tragic news, dozens more attempted the risky journey. What could have been done to prevent those tragic deaths? And more importantly, what can be done to protect the asylum seekers in future? Guests: Yasmine Ahmed UK Director of Human Rights Watch Steven Woolfe Former MEP for the UK Independence Party Lowkey Political Campaigner and Hip Hop Artist