BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Qatar gives China's oil giant Sinopec share of landmark natural gas field
Qatar's energy minister and chief of QatarEnergy has called the signing a "milestone agreement" and a new "landmark" for relations between Doha and Beijing.
Qatar gives China's oil giant Sinopec share of landmark natural gas field
Qatar's energy minister and chief of QatarEnergy Saad Sherida Al Kaabi signed the accord with Sinopec chairman Ma Yongsheng on Wednesday. / Reuters
April 12, 2023

Chinese oil giant Sinopec has become the first Asian firm to get a stake in Qatar's expansion of North Field East, the Gulf country's energy company announced.

QatarEnergy said on Wednesday Sinopec will get a five percent stake in the equivalent of an eight-million-tonne production complex.

Qatar's energy minister and chief of QatarEnergy Saad Sherida Al Kaabi called it a "milestone agreement" and a new "landmark" for relations between the two countries.

France's TotalEnergies, Britain's Shell, Italy's ENI and the United States' ConocoPhillips all have bigger shares in North Field East.

QatarEnergy did not give a value for the Sinopec deal but said it "will not affect the participating interests of any of the other shareholders".

"Today's event underscores QatarEnergy's commitment to deepening its relationships with key LNG consumers, while prioritising long-term strategic partnerships and alignment with world class partners from China, represented by Sinopec here today," Al Kaabi said in a QatarEnergy statement.

Sinopec chairman Ma Yongsheng said the stake purchase would "enhance the security, stability and reliability of clean energy supply".

READ MORE: France's TotalEnergies invests billions more in Qatar gas project

World's largest natural gas reserves

North Field contains the world's biggest natural gas reserves and extends under the Gulf into Iranian territory.

China is already the biggest customer for Qatar's liquefied natural gas and one of the world's top LNG importers.

China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation (Sinopec) signed a 27-year supply deal last year that Qatar said is the longest ever made in the natural gas industry.

With the North Field East expansion, Qatar has embarked on a $28.75 billion project that will see annual output grow from 77 million tonnes a year to 110 million by 2027, according to state-owned giant QatarEnergy.

READ MORE: Qatar to supply LNG to China for 27 years under world's 'longest' gas deal

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
EU to block imports via Nord Stream pipelines under new Russia sanctions
US designates group blamed for Kashmir attack as 'terrorists'
Abidjan eyes soft power rise through cinema
India's Karnataka state blames star cricketer Kohli, IPL team for deadly stampede
US Congress approves $9B in Trump cuts to foreign aid, public broadcasting funds
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye and Libya ink deal on mining, energy, and infrastructure
Trump scores big as US House passes landmark crypto bills
Netanyahu outlines plan to block Syrian troops in south, repeats false claim of 'Druze protection'
Israel is a habitual offender when it comes to bombing Gaza's churches. Here's a timeline
Israel's Netanyahu admits deadly Gaza church bombing 'a mistake'
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us