Africa Matters: Vaccination push ahead of fourth wave
This week, our focus is on how several African countries are desperately trying to increase vaccination rates ahead of a possible fourth wave of Covid-19. Also in Uganda, an entrepreneur has come up with a mosquito-repelling soap to fight malaria. And in Ghana, a game developer is giving big companies like Nintendo, Sony and Xbox a run for their money. Africa Matters, hosted by Adesewa Josh, is TRT World’s flagship Africa programme that brings you untold and under-reported stories from across the continent. We’ll help you understand Africa better, and why it matters through the eyes of the people at the heart of every story.
November 27, 2021
