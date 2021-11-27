Ukrainian President Zelenskyy claims coup attempt by Russia

#Ukraine's president has accused Russia of being behind a #coup plot against his government. Volodymyr #Zelenskyy made the claim in an interview with Ukrainian media on Friday. It comes at a time of heightened tension between Kiev and Moscow as well as a huge build-up of Russia's military might on Ukraine's eastern border - all of which has led to fears President Vladimir Putin is planning an invasion. Simon McGregor-Wood has more.