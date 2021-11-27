November 27, 2021
US imposes travel restrictions as concern grows over Omicron variant
The US and Canada have joined a growing list of nations to ban travel from South Africa and its neighbors after the #Omicron coronavirus variant was identified there. Scientists warn the variant may be more transmissible than previous strains of coronaviruses. But the WHO says it's still too early to understand the risk. Sally Ayhan reports. #TravelRestrictions
