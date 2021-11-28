November 28, 2021
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Croatian police accused of illegally pushing back refugees
An Afghan man trying to cross into the European Union says Croatian police are continuing to illegally push refugees, back from the border. Ibrahim Rasool has also filmed videos that show children packed into a police van with adults - and a pregnant woman being carried in a blanket. Andrew Hopkins reports. #AfghanRefugees #Pushbacks #Croatia
Croatian police accused of illegally pushing back refugees
Explore