November 28, 2021
WORLD
US jury finds three white men guilty of murdering Black jogger
We bring you up-to-date with the biggest and best stories of the week and dive into global events around the world. This week on Playback: A new coronavirus variant has been detected in South Africa, and it is spreading rapidly in the country's most populous province. A historic handshake between the Turkish president and Abu Dhabi's crown prince...signals a new chapter in the two countries' relations. A US jury finds the three white men who killed Black jogger Armaud Arbery, guilty of murder. And we'll tell you what NASA's plan is... to protect Earth from asteroids
