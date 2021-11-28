WORLD
US jury finds three white men guilty of murdering Black jogger
We bring you up-to-date with the biggest and best stories of the week and dive into global events around the world. This week on Playback: A new coronavirus variant has been detected in South Africa, and it is spreading rapidly in the country's most populous province. A historic handshake between the Turkish president and Abu Dhabi's crown prince...signals a new chapter in the two countries' relations. A US jury finds the three white men who killed Black jogger Armaud Arbery, guilty of murder. And we'll tell you what NASA's plan is... to protect Earth from asteroids
US jury finds three white men guilty of murdering Black jogger
November 28, 2021
