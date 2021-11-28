November 28, 2021
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Analysts warn attempts to restore Iran nuclear deal could fail
Indirect talks between Iran and the United States aimed at reviving a multinational nuclear deal are set to resume in Vienna on Monday. US President Joe Biden says he wants to rejoin the accord scrapped by his predecessor. But Tehran says it will only comply with the agreement in full, once US sanctions that have crippled its economy are lifted. Reza Hatami reports.
Analysts warn attempts to restore Iran nuclear deal could fail
Explore