November 29, 2021
WORLD
US drafts Plan B to revive Iran nuclear deal
The United States is drafting a back-up plan in case negotiations with Iran fail to revive the nuclear deal. President Joe Biden wants to return the US to the deal torn up by Donald Trump in 2018. But the chances of success are considered remote, and the Biden administration is determined to have a range of alternative options to prevent Iran developing nuclear weapons.
