November 29, 2021
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Ghanaian builds games highlighting country's unique features
The video game industry is worth billions of dollars. And even though it's popular among young people in Africa, not many of the games are developed by Africans. But one young Ghanaian wants to grow the industry on the continent. And he's already launched his own games, which are not only entertaining players, but showcasing some of his country's unique culture to the world.
Ghanaian builds games highlighting country's unique features
Explore