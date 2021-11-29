November 29, 2021
Is Iran interested in building a nuclear weapon?
Iran’s nuclear chief Mohammad Eslami says talks in Vienna must focus on a US return to the 2015 nuclear deal. Tehran and Washington are due to resume indirect negotiations Monday, which have been on hold since June. William Lawrence from the American University weighs in on if Iran’s uranium enrichment program is leading to production of nuclear weapons. #enrichment #Iran #NuclearDeal
