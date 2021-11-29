November 29, 2021
Cost of medicine in Lebanon spikes as government cuts subsidy | Money Talks
Medicines in Lebanon have suddenly increased in price as the government has largely removed a long-standing subsidy. With the UN estimating almost 80 percent of the population lives below the poverty line, it means many people can't afford the treatment they need. Imogen Kimber reports from Beirut. #Lebanon #MedicineShortage #DrugShortage
