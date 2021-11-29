Collins Dictionary announces 'NFT' as word of the year | Money Talks

For many people, NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, are a hard concept to understand. Collins Dictionary is here to help, adding the abbreviation to its books, AND crowning it Word of the Year for 2021. It's a reflection of the term's growing cultural and commercial popularity over the past 12 months. #CollinsDictionary #NFT #NonFungibleToken