UAE establishes $10B fund to invest in Turkey's economy | Money Talks

The United Arab Emirates has pledged to invest 10 billion dollars in the Turkish economy as the two countries look to boost economic co-operation. The development follows a meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Ankara this week. Taha Meli Arvas was with us. He is is an adjunct professor of finance at Bogazici University here in Istanbul. #Turkey #UAE #TurkeyUAETies