Chinese Tennis Star Mystery #WhereIsPengShuai?

Former number one doubles player Peng Shaui hit the top of the news agenda earlier this month when she disappeared from view after accusing one of China's top politicians of sexual assault. She's since resurfaced in a number of video clips put out by Chinese state media and she's also held a video call with the head of the IOC but there is still uncertainty about how free she really is. CLICK HERE FOR FULL SHOW: https://youtu.be/S5KLoSNCKVY