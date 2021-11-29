British lawmakers call for changes to help Hong Kong activists qualify for visas

British lawmakers want changes to the country's immigration laws to allow young Hong Kong pro-democracy activists to flee to the UK. Advocacy group Hong Kong Watch says nine in every 10 activists facing charges under Hong Kong's security law are too young to qualify for the UK's visa scheme. Simon Cheng, founder of Hongkongers in Britain, has more. #HongKongers #UK #visa