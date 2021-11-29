WORLD
1 MIN READ
Omicron Variant: How Worried Should the World Be?
The emergence of a new coronavirus variant, Omicron, has put the world on high alert. It's been two years since the beginning of the pandemic, and just when there were signs of a return to some sort of normalcy, the new variant has caused concerns among health professionals. After scientists in South Africa announced its discovery, it wasn't long before the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, and other countries began imposing travel restrictions. So, how is this variant different from Delta? Should the world be worried? Guests: Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa Vice Chairperson of the South African Medical Association Oksana Pyzik UCL School of Pharmacy Senior Teaching Fellow Dr Lawrence Young Professor of Molecular Oncology at Warwick Medical School
Omicron Variant: How Worried Should the World Be?
November 29, 2021
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us