November 30, 2021
The War in Yemen: Fighting in Marib forces thousands of people from their homes
As fighting escalates in Yemen's Marib province, many civilians have been forced from their homes and are taking shelter in displacement camps. But currently cut off from much needed humanitarian aid supplies, displaced Yemenis have been left without basic provisions and are struggling to survive. Sara Firth reports.
