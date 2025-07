Remembering Virgil Abloh | Notes for Tomorrow | Qatar Creates

On this episode of Showcase; Remembering Virgil Abloh 00:02 Lucy Moyse Ferreira, Lecturer in Fashion Media 01:32 Notes for Tomorrow 08:46 Rumi: The Musical 11:51 Shortcuts 15:34 Invisible Art: Expanding the Boundaries of What Is Possible 16:51 Qatar Creates 19:26 Louise Stomps: Figuring Nature 22:16 #VirgilAbloh #Qatar #BTS