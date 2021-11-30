November 30, 2021
How critical are the Iran nuclear talks after a five-month hiatus?
The first round of talks between world powers and Iran has wrapped up in Vienna. The aim of these latest talks to try help salvage the 2015 nuclear deal after former US president Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the treaty. Ali Vaez, Director of Iran Project at Crisis Group explains the importance of this latest round of talks. #Iran #Vienna #nuclear
