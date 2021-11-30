70 countries impose entry bans to contain Omicron variant

Hong Kong and Ecuador are the latest of around 70 nations to impose travel bans in a bid to contain the new COVID-19 variant. A growing number of countries have reported cases of the Omicron mutation, as scientists work to determine its severity and transmissibility. Dr Mohammad Haqmal from the University of City London weighs in. #OmicronVariant #SouthAfrica #COVID19