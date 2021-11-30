November 30, 2021
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Pentagon orders new investigation into 2019 Syria air strike
The Pentagon has launched a fresh probe into a 2019 air strike that killed civilians in Syria. The announcement comes two weeks after a New York Times investigation claimed the US military concealed dozens of non-combatants' deaths. Marwan Kabalan from the Arab Centre for Research and Policy Studies weighs in on the controversy. #Syria #Pentagon #NewYorkTimes
