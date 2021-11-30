Russian Troop Build-up on Ukraine's Border Alarms US, Europe

The United States and Europe are concerned about Russia's troop build-up along its border with Ukraine. While Moscow has dismissed the West's concerns calling them alarmist, NATO's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has warned any use of force by Russia against Ukraine will have a cost. With heightened tensions in the region, Turkey's President Erdogan has offered to play a mediating role to help ease the situation. Guests: Glenn Diesen Professor at University of South-Eastern Norway Peter Zalmayev Director of Eurasia Democracy Initiative