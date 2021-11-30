WORLD
Can Talks in Vienna Salvage the Iran Nuclear Deal?
Diplomats from Russia, China, Britain, France and Germany are talking with Iran in the Austrian capital of Vienna, trying to find a way to salvage the 2015 nuclear deal. But a hardline approach from Iran and its demand to lift all sanctions is making many sceptical if the United States would agree to that. So, is the Iran nuclear deal on the verge of collapse? Guests: Borzou Daragahi International Correspondent for The Independent Mohammad Marandi Political Analyst and Professor at Tehran University Paul Ingram Leading Nuclear Disarmament Consultant Dave Jonas Adjunct Law Professor at George Washington University
November 30, 2021
