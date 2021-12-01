BIZTECH
Turkey's Q3 GDP growth hits 7.4% over higher exports, domestic sales | Money Talks
Turkey's economy continues to fire on all cylinders. Its GDP grew 7.4 percent in the third quarter, compared to the same period last year, as demand for Turkish goods and services boomed at home and abroad. Economists expect this momentum to carry through to the end of the year, which would make Turkey the fastest growing major economy in the world. Erhan Aslanoglu joined us from Istanbul. He's an economics professor at Piri Reis University. #TurkishEconomy #TurkeyGDP #TurkeyExport
December 1, 2021
