UConn's Paige Bueckers becomes first NCAA student-athlete to sign with Gatorade | Money Talks

Since July, US college athletes have been allowed to cash in on their stardom. The governing body, the National Collegiate Athletic Association, was forced to lift restrictions on students taking paid endorsements and sponsorships. Now female basketball star Paige Bueckers is making history both on and off the court. #PaigeBueckers #Gatorade #NCAA