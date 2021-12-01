BIZTECH
World Bank pushing to free up $500M for Afghanistan's healthcare sector | Money Talks
The World Bank is planning to free up around 500 million dollars in frozen aid for Afghanistan's ailing healthcare sector. The money will help address medicine and staffing shortages in hospitals, where workers are struggling to cope with people suffering from malnutrition and rising COVID-19 infections. Torek Farhadi joined us from Geneva. He's a former economic adviser for the I-M-F, the World Bank and the U-N. He was also a former adviser for the Afghan government. #Afghanistan #HealthCrisis #WorldBankAid
December 1, 2021
