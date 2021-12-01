December 1, 2021
WORLD
1 MIN READ
US warns renewed aggression by Russia would trigger consequences
NATO foreign ministers are holding a two-day meeting in the Latvian capital, Riga. High on their agenda are Russia’s military build-up on Ukraine’s border and tension on the alliance’s eastern border with Belarus. NATO is warning of serious consequences should Russian troops cross into Ukraine, but has stopped short of promising a military response.
US warns renewed aggression by Russia would trigger consequences
Explore