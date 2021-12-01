The Colour of Justice | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry

The trials of Kyle Rittenhouse and Ahmaud Arbery’s killers have reignited debates across the United States about racial disparities in America’s criminal justice system and whether it ought to be reformed, especially in respect of self-defense. Guests: Joe Feagin Author of "The White Racial Frame" & Distinguished Professor of Sociology at Texas A&M University David Bowen Member of the Wisconsin State Assembly (D) Dontae Sharpe Spent 26 years in prison for a wrongful conviction & Fellow with Forward Justice