December 1, 2021
WORLD
1 MIN READ
MI6 seeks help from tech companies to compete Russia, China
The head of Britain's secret service, MI6, says the West's adversaries are racing to master artificial intelligence in a way that could revolutionise geopolitics in the next decade. Richard Moore says UK spy agencies must co-operate with the global tech sector if they are to counter the cyberthreats from hostile states, criminals and terrorists.
