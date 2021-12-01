Russia-Ukraine Confrontation: Is the Cold War Heating Up Again?

As tensions rise between Russia and Ukraine, NATO steps in to back Kiev. On Wednesday, in his annual address to parliament, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said it was time for direct talks with the Kremlin to end the conflict. But how will Moscow respond? And can diplomacy stop the escalation? Guests: Andrei Fedorov Member of Russian President Vladimir Putin's Advisory Team Dana Lewis Journalist and Russian Affairs Analyst Andreas Umland Analyst at the Stockholm Centre for Eastern European Studies