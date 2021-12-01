Xiomara Castro poised to be Honduras' first female president

Honduras is set to have its first woman president after the ruling party conceded defeat. The appointment of left-wing candidate and former first lady Xiomara Castro will bring an end to the decade-long rule of the right-wing National Party. It's been dogged by allegations of corruption and links to organised crime. The electoral commission is yet to formally declare the winner, but many Hondurans are already celebrating the change of guard. Liz Maddock reports. #XiomaraCastro #HondurasElections