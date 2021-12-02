Omicron variant has spread to at least 20 countries so far

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, wealthy countries have spent 200 times what it would have cost to ensure vaccination worldwide, just on propping up their own economies. That's according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development's latest report on the global growth outlook, which was compiled before the discovery of the Omicron variant. The OECD paints a bleak picture of what the new variant could mean for the world economy. Claire Herriot reports.