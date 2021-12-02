US Supreme Court begins hearing abortion rights challenge

The US Supreme Court has started debating a law that could ultimately gut the historic Roe v Wade ruling. The 1973 case enshrined abortion rights in the US. The judges are considering whether legislation in the state of Mississippi, which limits terminations to 15 weeks after pregnancy, is constitutional. Lawyer Bruce DelValle explains what’s at stake. #SupremeCourt #MississippiLaw #AbortionBan