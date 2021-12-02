Wall Street indices fall after US reports first Omicron case

European markets are in the red while Asian stocks are mixed, following big losses overnight on Wall Street. The Dow Jones and S-and-P 500 indices were both down a percent, while the Nasdaq fell more than 1-point-8 percent. The sell-off was triggered by reports of the first case of the Omicron variant in the U-S. That's raised fears that the more infectious coronavirus strain may already be spreading in the world's largest economy. Craig Erlam joined us. He's a senior market analyst at OANDA in London. #Omicron #WallStreet #SP500