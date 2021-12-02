December 2, 2021
Greece illegally forced an EU interpreter across its border into Turkey
Greek authorities assaulted and illegally forced an EU interpreter across the border into Turkey after mistaking him for a refugee. The man, an EU resident employed by Frontex, has filed an official complaint which is likely to force the EU to stop turning a blind eye to the abuse of refugees. #Greece #Illegal #pushback
