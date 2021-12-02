Americans own more than 45% of the world's gun cache

Despite the thousands of lives lost in the US each year to gun violence, research suggests only around half of US adults favour stricter laws, and political reform of firearm policy in America remains at a standstill. In the wake of the latest mass shooting in the US, TRT World's Sara Firth takes a look at what has been called an 'epidemic' of gun violence. #SchoolShootings #GunViolence