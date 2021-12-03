December 3, 2021
South Africa condemns Omicron travel bans, wants them lifted
The outcry over travel bans on southern African countries is growing. Healthcare officials say the Omicron variant was already present in other parts of the world before South African scientists became the first to identify the new COVID-19 strain. Ntshepeng Motema reports from Johannesburg on calls to remove the bans and relieve their economic impact.
