Bob Dylan: Retrospectrum at the Frost Art Museum

A musical career doesn't get any better than Bob Dylan's. He is one of the best-selling musicians of all time, he’s won a Pulitzer and a Nobel, and now he is being recognised as a visual artist. But that last accomplishment took a while. Jordana Pomeroy, Director of Patricia & Phillip Frost Art Museum 02:32 #BobDylan #Retrospectrum #Exhibition