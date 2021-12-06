WORLD
Bob Dylan: Retrospectrum | House of Gucci | They Died with Their Boots On
On this episode of Showcase; Bob Dylan: Retrospectrum 00:02 Jordana Pomeroy, Director of Patricia & Phillip Frost Art Museum 02:48 House of Gucci 09:41 Lubaina Himid's Going Solo 11:51 Shortcuts 15:02 Movie Almanac: They Died with Their Boots On 16:51 I-You-They: A Century of Artist Women' Exhibition at Mesher 19:51 #BobDylan #LubainaHimid #HouseofGucci
December 6, 2021
